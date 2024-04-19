Profit Taking Is Putting Downward Pressure on Oil Prices

Selling Pressure, Profit-Taking Dominate Trade This week, crude oil markets experienced significant volatility to the downside, driven by geopolitical concerns, unexpected inventory adjustments, and changes in demand. Although escalation fears between Israel and Iran loomed over the markets, price responses were muted, reflecting a complex set of influences on oil pricing. Geopolitical Tensions and Market Responses Concerns over potential supply disruptions due to tensions between Israel and Iran were top of mind this week. However, Israel’s…