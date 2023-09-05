Puerto Rico’s Solar Rooftop Revolution

Early this year, Oilprice posed the question: “Puerto Rico Has Big Plans For Renewables, But Can It Deliver?” Six months later, it seems safe to say that the answer is a resounding yes. After the United States island territory saw its power grid collapse entirely after the devastating double-whammy of hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, it’s gone all-in on a bold new plan to build back better through the centralization of renewable energy production. Puerto Rico’s electrical grid was already compromised and vulnerable when…