Putin Claims Election Victory as Ukraine Pounds Refineries

Russian President Vladimir Putin early on Monday declared victory in this weekend’s elections after running virtually unopposed, paving the way for him to serve six more years in office, as Ukraine steps up its latest strategy of targeting Russian oil refineries in cross-border drone strikes. Voting ended on Sunday, with thousands of voters descending on polling stations to protest what they felt was a sham election as exit polls shortly after polling closed showed that Putin had won with more than 87% of the vote after 78% of ballots…