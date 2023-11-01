Putin Faces Election Challenge As Fuel Subsidies Backfire

Subsidizing fuel is creating a budgetary crisis in Russia amid its ongoing war in Ukraine and soaring inflation, with the state budget now expected to take a multi-billion-dollar hit, according to Reuters calculations. In September, Moscow moved to slash by 50% a subsidy for oil refiners, which Reuters calculates will have to be offset by some $4.3 billion in subsidies to other industries, plus a one-off tax that equates to over $3.7 billion. When Russia moved to cut its damper subsidy for refiners just over a month ago, the knock-off…