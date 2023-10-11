11 Oct, 23

Putin Says OPEC+ Output Cuts ‘Likely’ To Continue Into 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin told an energy conference in Moscow on Wednesday that Russia and Saudi Arabia would “most likely” extend output cuts into 2024 and warned that clashes in the Middle East could impact oil exports with higher shipping and insurance costs.  “I am sure that the coordination of the OPEC+ partners’ actions will continue,” Putin told the conference.  “This is important for the predictability of the oil market, and ultimately for the well-being of all mankind,” Putin added, noting that while Russia…

