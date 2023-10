The Emir of Qatar has laid the foundation stone for the world’s largest LNG project, the North Field expansion project, which will boost Qatar’s export capacity by 48 million tons per annum (mmtpa) by 2027, state giant QatarEnergy said on Tuesday. The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was joined by QatarEnergy’s President and CEO, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, who is also the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, in the ceremony at the Ras Laffan Industrial City. Qatar announced in…