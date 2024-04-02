Qatar Prepares To Dominate The LNG Export Market

Qatar is backing up its massive LNG expansion plans with new orders to charter dozens of new ships as the tiny Gulf gas producer aims to solidify its dominance in the global LNG export market. Last year, the United States overtook Qatar as the world’s largest LNG exporter, but Qatar has a huge expansion program underway to boost its export capacity by 85% from current levels by 2030. As the U.S. paused permit approvals for new LNG export projects earlier this year, adding uncertainty about the outlook for U.S. supply from…