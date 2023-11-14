Qatar’s Careful Balancing Act In Energy And Geopolitics

Qatar has long been forced to play a delicate diplomatic balancing act between the two great Middle Eastern powers and their principal superpower sponsors, positioned as it is with Saudi Arabia on one side of it and Iran on the other. In the lead up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, a series of huge deals for Qatar to supply China with liquefied natural (LNG) – which, after the invasion, became the world’s key emergency energy source – were a serious concern for the U.S, coming as they did after a shift…