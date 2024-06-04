Qatar’s Huge New Long-Term LNG Contracts Are Crucial for Both China and the West

Although the U.S. and China are indirectly involved in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars, the conflict between the world’s two leading Western and Eastern powers has not itself turned hot – yet. There are many senior officials on both sides who believe it is only a matter of time before it does, with the consensus being that it will follow the conventional war template seen in the current Ukraine conflict in the first phase at least. As recently as March, Admiral John Aquilino, head of the U.S.’s Indo-Pacific Command,…