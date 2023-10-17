Qatar’s Support For U.S. With Iran Sanction Is Crucial

At the time Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the U.S. had few allies left in the Middle East, following a period of disengagement from the region during the presidency of Donald Trump. The policy behind this was encapsulated in his ‘Endless Wars’ commencement address to the United States Military Academy at West Point on 13 June 202 in which he said that the days of the U.S. being the “policeman of the world” were over. This idea found resonance in the U.S. withdrawal from Syria (in 2019), Afghanistan (2021), and Iraq (2021).…