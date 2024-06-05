Rare Earths Prices Stabilize After 6 Months of Drops

Via Metal Miner The Rare Earths MMI (Monthly Metals Index) seemed to find some stabilization after six months of dropping followed by a brief rebound in May. Overall, the index moved sideways, rising by just 2.11%. Meanwhile, prices for rare earth elements continue to pull in both directions due to a number of factors. Issues like ongoing supply concerns stemming from predictions of price increases and the continued expansion of green energy and EVs is contributing to this ongoing bullish and bearish pressure. However, there remains a stockpile…