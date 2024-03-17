Reason Begins To Reassert Itself in EV Space

During the latest financial reporting season, the car manufacturing industry did not have a lot of good news to report to their shareholders regarding their EV ventures. Sure, sales hit a record, but they were leading to no profits. In fact, GM and Ford kept losing money on every EV they produced. It was a cold shower, and it had a sobering effect. Slowly but surely, carmakers are beginning to rearrange their priorities in the electric transport space, revising manufacturing targets and even sealing joint venture deals with Chinese EV makers. The…