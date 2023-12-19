Record-High U.S. Production Weighs on Natural Gas Prices

The warmest autumn in the northern hemisphere in nearly a century and a half has pushed natural gas prices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia lower at the start of the winter. Prices are also weighed down by record-high U.S. production, record-high inventories, and weak industrial demand in Europe, as well as tepid consumption and fuller storage sites in Asia. Temperatures in Europe and North America were near-record levels in October, and the warmer-than-usual weather continued in North America in November, according to…