Record Profits Bring $120 Billion Cash Bonanza To Commodity Traders

Commodity traders have amassed up to $120 billion in cash over several successive years of record performance and profits. The industry’s new guard of executives is now sitting on huge amounts of cash to reinvest and turn the top trading houses from market brokers to industry shapers. That’s according to a recent report by consultancy Oliver Wyman, which sees the trading industry’s new executives as the ones that could use the cash bonanza to invest in evolving and betting on long-term strategies beyond making huge profits in volatile…