Red Sea Chaos To Have Limited Effect On LNG Prices

Europe and Asia are set to finish the winter without significant disruptions to liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply and without price spikes, despite the ongoing chaos in global commodity shipping due to the Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. Weaker demand than historical averages and higher gas stockpiles in both regions have spared them any spikes in spot LNG and benchmark natural gas prices this winter heating season. While global LNG trade has been upended by the Red Sea disruptions to shipping, supply hasn’t…