Renewable Energy’s Role In Global Bitcoin Mining

Bitcoin miners use an estimated 348 terawatt hours of electricity per year, and with the world increasingly moving to renewables, some are asking the question: just where does Bitcoin get its electricity? To answer that question, Visual Capitalist’s Chris Deckert partnered with HIVE Digital to visualize data from the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance and Ember, a climate-oriented energy think tank, to look at the Bitcoin network’s electricity mix. This is part one in our How Green is Bitcoin? series, which examines the cryptocurrency’s…