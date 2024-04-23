Renewables Giant NextEra Books Higher-Than-Expected Q1 Earnings

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) reported on Tuesday an 8.3% annual increase in its adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter, which topped analyst expectations, as the world’s largest wind and solar power generator added more customers to its regulated utilities business and boosted renewables capacity. NextEra Energy posted 2024 first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.873 billion, or $0.91 per share, up from $1.678 billion, or $0.84 per share, for the first quarter of 2023. The adjusted EPS for the first quarter of 2024 exceeded…