09 Nov, 23

Report: Russian Military-Linked Hackers Responsible For 2022 Ukraine Grid Outage

Hackers affiliated with Russia’s military intelligence agency penetrated and disrupted parts of Ukraine’s electricity grid late last year using sophisticated new hacking tools, a new report said. The findings, by the U.S. cybersecurity firm Mandiant, add further evidence about the tools used by, as well as the sophistication of, the agency known as the GRU in targeting not only Ukraine, but other places around the globe as well. “This attack represents the latest evolution in Russia’s cyber physical attack capability, which…

