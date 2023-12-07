Report Shows Nuclear Energy Production Fell by 4% Last Year

Nuclear energy’s share in global electricity production fell by 4% in 2022, year-on-year, reaching its lowest since the 1980s, according to the annual World Nuclear Industry report released on Wednesday. In 2022, nuclear energy was responsible for generating 2,546 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity globally, representing 9.2% of total generation, with the U.S. generating the largest share, followed by China. At a time when climate change is fostering a sort of renaissance for nuclear power, aging nuclear power plants…