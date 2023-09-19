Repsol CEO: Soaring Electricity Costs, Regulations Jeopardize Energy Transition

The energy transition is in jeopardy from the soaring cost of electricity and insufficient regulations, Repsol CEO Josu Jon Imaz said on Tuesday. Developing and implementing clean hydrogen is among the energy sources that are in jeopardy due to high electricity costs and regulations, according to Imaz, but carbon capture technology is still cheap enough to justify large-scale construction in some places, Reuters said on Tuesday. Repsol’s CEO took the opportunity at the World Petroleum Congress in Calgary to lash out at regulators for their…