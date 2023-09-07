Repurposing Iron Waste For Modern Energy Storage

Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s Xiaowei Teng, the James H. Manning professor of Chemical Engineering at WPI, has discovered a new redox chemistry empowered by chloride ions. The development of using seawater sourced chloride batteries with sodium potassium and zinc have all been promising contenders for lithium’s place in rechargeable batteries of the future. Now the researchers have added an unusual and more abundant competitor to the mix: chloride, the richest negatively charged ions in seawater. The study paper has been published…