Researchers Develop Revolutionary Cathode Material for Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

Lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries hold promise for bringing more energy dense and low-cost batteries closer to market. University of California – San Diego engineers have developed an advanced cathode material for lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries that is healable and highly conductive, overcoming longstanding challenges of traditional sulfur cathodes. These improvements overcome the limitations of lithium-sulfur batteries’ current cathodes. The reporting work paper has been published in the journal Nature. Solid-state lithium-sulfur batteries…