Researchers Propose $2 Trillion Plan to Transform the Shipping Industry

Researchers at the University of Oxford have found that green ammonia could be used to fulfill the fuel demands of over 60% of global shipping by targeting just the top 10 regional fuel ports. That suggests that the fuel could be a viable option to help decarbonize international shipping by 2050. The study report has been published in IOP Publishing’s journal Environmental Research: Infrastructure and Sustainability. The researchers at the University of Oxford looked at the production costs of ammonia which are similar to very low sulfur…