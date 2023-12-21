Reuters Sources Say Russian Novatek Is Issuing LNG Force Majeure Notices

Unnamed industry sources told Reuters on Thursday that Russian LNG giant Novatek has issued force majeure on future Arctic LNG 2 supplies for some clients following November sanctions by Washington. Russian Novatek is set to launch first production in a matter of days or weeks on its 19.8-million-metric-ton-per-year Arctic LNG project, which is also slated to produce 1.6 million tons of gas condensate annually. While four anonymous industry sources told Reuters some clients had been issued force majeure notifications, Novatek did not…