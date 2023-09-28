28 Sep, 23

Revolutionary Nickel-Gold Thermoelectric Surpasses Semiconductors

Researchers at the Vienna University of Technology discovered excellent thermoelectric properties of nickel-gold alloys. These can be used to efficiently convert heat into electrical energy. The researchers have published their results in the journal Science Advances. Thermoelectrics enable the direct conversion of heat into electrical energy – and vice versa. This makes them interesting for a range of technological applications. In the search for thermoelectric materials with the best possible properties, a research team…

