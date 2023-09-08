Rig Count Sees Small Gain As WTI Holds At $87

The total number of active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 1 this week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published Friday. The total rig count rebounded to 632 this week. So far this year, Baker Hughes has estimated a loss of 147 active drilling rigs. This week’s count is 443 fewer rigs than the rig count at the beginning of 2019 prior to the pandemic. The number of oil rigs rose by 1 this week to 513, down by 108 so far in 2023. The number of gas rigs fell by 1 again this week to 113, a loss of 43 active gas rigs from the…