Rio Tinto Bets Big On World’s Largest Untapped Iron Ore Mine

Rio Tinto’s long-held ambitions of mining the world’s largest untapped supply of high-grade iron ore inched closer this summer – after signing deals to build nearly 400 miles of railway infrastructure. The Anglo-Australian commodities giant is hoping to bolster its position as one of the world’s biggest iron ore miners by exploiting the Simandou deposit, located in a remote, mountainous region of Guinea. After years of legal wrangling and delays, the project – which could produce 2.3bn tonnes of high-grade iron ore…