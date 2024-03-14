Rising Gasoline Prices Bring Bad News for Biden

The recent rise in U.S. gasoline prices is driving up inflation higher than expected, complicating the Fed’s monetary easing plans and President Joe Biden’s task to convince voters his Administration is winning the fight on the economy front. The latest U.S. consumer price reading from Tuesday showed inflation rose more than anticipated on the back of a surge in gasoline prices. Granted, gas prices in the U.S. are now slightly lower than they were at this time last year. But they are a massive 60% higher now than they were in…