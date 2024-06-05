Rising Star Octopus Energy Signs Energy Storage Deal

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has announced a landmark agreement with Octopus Energy, one of the UK’s largest and fastest-growing energy suppliers. The energy storage fund owns a portfolio of battery energy storage assets around the UK. These assets are designed to take in and store energy during times of excess renewable energy generation and then unleash the power back into the grid when demand rises and supply can’t catch up. Batteries have been touted as a crucial part of the energy transition, but due to some teething…