Rivian To Leverage $15 Billion in Phantom Bonds To Build Atlanta Facility

We’re at the point where “EV adoption” is going so well that EV companies have taken to offering fake bonds in order to get tax breaks. At least, that’s what’s going on over at Rivian, where the company has structured out $15 billion in “phantom bonds,” which are employed by businesses to secure a reduction in property taxes in Georgia, according to Bloomberg. The purpose is for the company to build a campus outside of Atlanta and the practice of “phantom bonds”, although it sounds shady, actually is quite commonplace. The bond “sale” is required…