Robotaxi Safety Concerns Arise After Pedestrian Mishap

General Motors’ autonomous car unit, Cruise, announced on X Thursday night that all its driverless car fleets nationwide will be halted after several collisions and a suspension of its license in California. “The most important thing for us right now is to take steps to rebuild public trust. Part of this involves taking a hard look inwards and at how we do work at Cruise, even if it means doing things that are uncomfortable or difficult,” Cruise wrote in a post. The San Francisco-based company continued, “In that spirit, we have decided…