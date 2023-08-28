Romania LNG Stations Hit By Deadly Explosions

The Prefect of the Municipality of Bucharest has ordered checks on all 380 fuel and liquefied gas LNG stations in Bucharest, after two explosions on Saturday at an LNG station in Crevedia resulted in two deaths and dozens of injuries. The second explosion occurred during the intervention of firemen leaving two people dead and another 41 hospitalized. Some 27 firefighters were admitted to the Floreasca Emergency Hospital, several in critical condition, while another eight patients were transported to specialist hospitals in Germany and Austria.…