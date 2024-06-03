Rongsheng Becomes Next Chinese Refiner to Buy Trans Mountain Oil

Rongsheng Petrochemical has become the latest refiner in China to have purchased crude oil delivered to Canada’s Pacific coast via the expanded Trans Mountain oil pipeline. Rongsheng Petrochemical has bought its first-ever crude cargo via the Trans Mountain Expansion Project, which entered into service in early May, through a tender from TotalEnergies, Reuters reported on Monday, citing trade sources. Traders and market analysts are closely watching Asia’s appetite for Canadian crude, as the Trans Mountain Expansion Project…