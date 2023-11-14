Russia And China Tighten Grip On Iraqi Oil Crescent

In line with Moscow and Beijing’s objective of keeping the West out of energy deals in Iraq to keep Baghdad closer to the new Iran-Saudi axis and to “end [the] Western hegemony in the Middle East [that] will become the decisive chapter in the West’s final demise,” Russia has struck a new deal in one of Iraq’s biggest oil fields. Around the same time, another Chinese company has been granted full exploration and development rights across Iraq’s oil and gas reservoirs. Russian oil and gas giant Lukoil…