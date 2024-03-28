Russia and Iran Build Out Gas Alliance String of New Cooperation Agreements

Nineteen new cooperation agreements in the areas of oil gas, infrastructure, and finance have been signed in recent days between Iran and Russia, a senior source who works closely with Iran’s Petroleum Ministry told OilPrice.com last week. These build upon the key enhanced cooperation themes laid out in the new 20-year comprehensive cooperation deal between the two countries to which Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, gave his official approval on 18 January. That deal, and the new agreements on top of it, in many ways…