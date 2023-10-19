Russia Boosts Natural Gas Deliveries To China

Russia is set to raise further its natural gas pipeline supply to China after state giants Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) signed an agreement on Thursday for the delivery of additional volumes of Russian gas to China through the end of 2023. The deliveries, via the Power of Siberia pipeline from Russia to China, will be raised under an addendum to the sale and purchase agreement for gas for 2023, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Thursday. Earlier this year, Alexey Miller, the chief executive officer of…