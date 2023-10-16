Russia-China Energy Partnership Faces Uncertainty Over Pipeline Deal

Will Russian President Vladimir Putin finally be able to secure a Chinese commitment on an ambitious natural gas pipeline project that could transform energy flows across Asia? Putin is expected to push for progress on the China-bound Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline when he meets Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing for talks and to attend the third Belt and Road Forum on October 17-18. The proposed pipeline would bring gas from the huge Yamal Peninsula reserves in western Siberia to China, the world’s top energy consumer and a leading gas…