Russia Claims The EU Won’t Succeed In Halting Russian Gas Imports

The European Union will not succeed in its efforts to halt Russian natural gas imports by giving EU member states the power to stop these supplies, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, said on Tuesday. A move from the EU to authorize member states to block imports of Russian natural gas would only result in a faster redirection of Russia’s gas to emerging markets, Reuters quoted Zakharova as saying at a news briefing on Tuesday. The European Union has drafted a legislative proposal to authorize…