Russia Could Ease Diesel Export Ban

Russia may be close to partially lifting the export ban on diesel, allowing pipeline diesel exports within days, as full storage facilities threaten to force refiners to cut throughput, Russian daily Kommersant reported on Wednesday, quoting several unnamed sources. Two weeks ago, Russia surprised the markets by announcing a temporary ban on exports of gasoline and diesel to stabilize domestic fuel prices amid soaring crude prices and a weak Russian ruble. Diesel and gasoline exports are now temporarily banned to all countries except for four…