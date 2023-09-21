21 Sep, 23

Russia Curbs Gasoline And Diesel Exports To Stabilize Domestic Prices

Russia is temporarily restricting exports of gasoline and diesel to stabilize fuel prices on the domestic market, the Russian government said on Thursday, ending weeks of speculation that authorities would limit exports in the face of soaring prices and shortages due to higher crude prices and weak Russian ruble. “The temporary restrictions will help raise supply on the fuel market, which in turn will reduce prices for consumers,” the Russian government said. Before the temporary restrictions were enacted, Russia had raised the mandatory…

