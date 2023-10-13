Russia Denies Talks Of A Gas Cartel

There are no plans for the creation of a natural gas cartel similar to the OPEC cartel in crude oil, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday. “There are no discussions to set up a (gas) cartel,” Novak told RT Arabic TV as quoted by Reuters. The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) is an organization of gas producers and exporters but it is not coordinating supply to the market the way OPEC does. Russia is a member of the GECF and its top energy official Novak said in the televised interview…