24 May, 24

Russia Denies Trump’s Claim That Putin Will Release U.S. Journalist for Him

Uncategorized

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict On the US election front, Trump has promised that if he is elected, Putin will immediately release an American journalist being held in prison in Russia. The statement made viral headlines and sounded like a pledge of allegiance but was denied by Moscow, which said no such discussions had taken place. A Sri Lankan military commander is warning that Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis now have Unmanned Undersea Vehicles (UUVs), representing a potentially disastrous escalation for energy markets in one of the world’s…

