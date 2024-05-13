Russia Discovers Massive Oil and Gas Reserves in British Antarctic Territory

Russia has found huge oil and gas reserves in British Antarctic territory, potentially leading to drilling in the protected region. The reserves uncovered contain around 511bn barrels worth of oil, equating to around 10 times the North Sea’s output over the last 50 years. The discovery, per Russian research ships, was revealed in evidence submitted to the Commons Environment Audit Committee last week. The committee was assessing questions regarding oil and gas research on ships owned by the Kremlin’s Rosgeo, the largest geological exploration…