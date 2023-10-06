Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings

On the Ukraine war front, there has been another uptick in saber-rattling between Moscow and Washington this week. Both events carry a fair amount of ironic symbolism, which is the point at which we find ourselves in this protracted conflict. Washington has transferred thousands of weapons it seized from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) to Ukraine. The weapons were seized by the U.S. Navy en route to Yemen, where Iran has been fighting a proxy war with Saudi Arabia (though this conflict venue has cooled off somewhat following…