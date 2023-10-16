Russia Expects Venezuela’s Maduro To Visit Moscow As Energy Ties Grow

Russia expects to welcome Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro on a visit as part of the expanding Russia-Venezuela ties, including in the energy sector, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday. “We expect the president of Venezuela to visit Russia per the invitation extended to him,” Novak, Russia’s top oil official, said, as carried by Russian news agency TASS. Novak did not provide details on a forthcoming visit. Maduro could visit Russia by the end of this year, an anonymous source with knowledge…