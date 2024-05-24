Russia Has 12% of its Oil Refining Capacity Offline in May

Russia’s primary oil refining capacity that is idled this month is 12% of its total primary refining units, per Reuters estimates on industry sources data. Due to a change in plans in some large refining units, the calculations of offline refining capacity in Russia have been revised up by 19.2% compared to previous projections, Reuters notes. Currently, 3.392 million metric tons, or 12% of Russia’s primary refining capacity, is offline, according to the Reuters calculations. The volume of idled capacity is about 28% lower…