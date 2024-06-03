Russia Has a New Hotspot For Ship-to-Ship Oil Transfers in the Mediterranean

Following a clampdown in Greece, ship-to-ship transfers of Russian oil have moved further west in the Mediterranean, just off the eastern end of Morocco’s coast on the Mediterranean, according to vessel-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. The newly discovered spot for ship-to-ship (STS) transfers highlights the fact that operators and traders continue to find ways to skirt sanctions and haul Russian crude oil and petroleum products to international markets. Last month, the Greek Navy held exercises in the Laconian Gulf in southern Greece,…