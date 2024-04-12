Russia Intensifies Strikes on Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure

Russia on April 12 kept up the pressure on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with a fresh series of drone and missile strikes that caused additional damage to an already battered electricity grid amid dwindling Ukrainian air-defense capabilities as critical Western military aid fails to materialize. Russia in recent days has launched massive air and drone strikes on Ukrainian civilian and energy infrastructure, causing casualties and major damage. The new strikes on April 12 targeted an energy facility in the southern region of Dnipropetrovsk, which…