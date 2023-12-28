Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia and Iran have finalized an agreement to trade in their local currencies instead of the U.S dollar, Iran’s state media has reported. Both countries are subject to U.S. sanctions. “Banks and economic actors can now use infrastructures including non-SWIFT interbank systems to deal in local currencies,” Iran’s state media has declared. Moscow has lately been cozying up to Tehran, with Iran revealing in November it will provide Russia with Su-35 fighter jets, Mi-28 attack helicopters and Yak-130 pilot training aircraft.…