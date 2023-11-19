Russia, Iran Oil Sanction Talk Returns Amid Weaker Prices

Earlier this week, the Financial Times reported Denmark was considering the start of inspections and potential blocks of Russian oil tankers carrying crude across its waters in the EU’s latest attempt to enforce a price cap on oil exports from Russia. Also this week, The White House energy security adviser, Amos Hochstein, told Bloomberg the U.S. federal government was going to tighten the sanction noose around Iran, targeting its oil industry more closely. The aim was to remove about 1 million bpd of Iranian oil exports, Hochstein said,…